Citation
Paraje G, Araya D, Monteiro M. Int. J. Drug Policy 2024; 124: e104316.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38219676
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: There is ample evidence from high-income countries that fiscal policies such as alcohol taxes can affect the consumption of alcohol by increasing alcohol prices. In the case of Latin American countries, much less is known about how sensitive alcohol demand is to alcohol price changes. This study aims to expand the evidence base on the sensitivity of off-premises pure alcohol demand to price and expenditure increases in five Latin American countries: Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Uruguay, which have different socioeconomic profiles and alcohol consumption patterns.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol; Latin America; Alcohol policy; Alcohol taxes; Excise taxes; Health taxes