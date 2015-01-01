Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behavior is an important public health problem, with a high prevalence in penitentiary context. Nowadays, there is a wide variety of specific treatment programs, aimed to prevent suicidal and self-injurious behavior in incarcerated people. These programs show relative efficiency depending on the model of the psychological intervention applied. This systematic review evaluates the efficiency of suicidal and self-injurious behavior prevention programs in prisons.



METHOD: Empirical studies, evaluating prevention programs for suicidal and self-injurious behavior in penitentiary context were considered for inclusion. PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses) directives were followed. Studies from 1990 to 2022 were reviewed, based on the review developed by Winicov (2019) that covered the time lapse between 1990 and 2015. Articles from 2015 to 2022 were located by database research (EBSCOHost, ScienceDirect, PubMed & ProQuest).



RESULTS: 44,050 potential studies were identified. Eighteen were included in this systematic review (9 studies by Winicov, 2019). 14 studies showed efficacy of intervention programs on self-injury behavior. The use of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) reduced suicidal ideation. In addition, positive results were observed in 3 studies using third-generation therapies as an intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal and self-injurious behavior in prison shows lower levels of incidence when specific treatment programs are applied. It's crucial to increase the evaluation in relation to the implementation of new treatment models (i.e., Dialectical Behavior Therapy - DBT, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy - ACT, Mindfulness, Functional Analytic Psychotherapy - FAP) as to better orientate prevention strategies. Further research is needed in gender sensitive interventions.

