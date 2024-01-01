Abstract

Sexual minority youth are at higher risk of self-harming than heterosexual adolescents. Understanding why sexual minority youth are more vulnerable to poor mental health and identifying factors that might buffer against this risk is important for developing targeted interventions. We used the Millennium Cohort Study to investigate whether same-sex attraction at age 14 is associated with suicide attempts and self-harm at age 17. Additionally, we tested whether bullying victimisation might mediate any observed associations, and whether social support might protect against any increased risk. Sexual minority youth were 2.44 times more likely to attempt suicide and 2.59 times more likely to self-harm aged 17. There was no evidence for an association between greater social support and lower levels of self-harm. However, greater social support in sexual minority youth is associated with reduced risk for suicide attempt. Bullying partially mediated the relationship between same-sex attraction and mental health. Greater levels in bullying in sexual minority youth were associated with 1.32 times higher risk for suicide and 1.30 times higher risk for self-harm. Social support was not associated with reduced risk of suicide attempt or self-harm among bullied sexual minority youth. Sexual minority youth in the UK are at higher risk for suicide attempt and self-harm. To address this disparity, health and educational practitioners should understand this heightened risk for poor mental health, and address bullying as one risk factor. Further interventions are needed to assist sexual minority youth beyond social support provision through friends and family.

