Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Prior work has implicated several neurocognitive domains, including memory, in patients with a history of prior suicide attempt. The current study evaluated whether a delayed recognition test could enhance prospective prediction of near-term suicide outcomes in a sample of patients at high-risk for suicide.



METHODS: 132 Veterans at high-risk for suicide completed a computer-based recognition memory test including semantically-related and -unrelated words. Outcomes were coded as actual suicide attempt (ASA), other suicide-related event (OtherSE) such as aborted/interrupted attempt or preparatory behavior, or neither (noSE), within 90 days after testing.



RESULTS: Reduced performance was a significant predictor of upcoming ASA, but not OtherSE, after controlling for standard clinical variables such as current suicidal ideation and history of prior suicide attempt. However, compared to the noSE reference group, the OtherSE group showed a reduction in the expected benefit of semantic relatedness in recognizing familiar words. A computational model, the drift diffusion model (DDM), to explore latent cognitive processes, revealed the OtherSE group had decreased decisional efficiency for semantically-related compared to semantically-unrelated familiar words. LIMITATIONS: This study was a secondary analysis of an existing dataset, involving participants in a treatment trial, and requires replication; ~10 % of the sample was excluded from analysis due to failure to master the practice tasks and/or apparent noncompliance.



CONCLUSION: Impairments in recognition memory may be associated with near-term risk for suicide attempt, and may provide a tool to improve prediction of when at-risk individuals may be transitioning into a period of heightened risk for suicide attempt.

Language: en