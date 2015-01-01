Abstract

Foreign body inges tion is one of the mo s t common problems a mo ng chi ldren. There is a great te ndency among children between the age of six months to six years to p lace objects, such as coins, fish bone, pins, button batteri es, magnets and o th er hous ehold ite ms, in their m outh and often swa llow them. Magnet ingestion is not uncommon. Hazardous effects can occur owing to the fact that these are usually unwitnessed leading to disparity in histor y an d delayed presentation. Nowadays these m agnets are made of Neodymium which is a s trong element and can be moulded into various shapes and sizes, making them more attractive to children. Single magnet ingestion may pass with out complication, bu t multip le ingested magnets pose risk of severe complications such as obstruction, inter bowel fistulae, and perforation often requiring urgent intervention. Here, we present three cases who presented to the emergency department with unusual presentations and ultimately under went exploratory laparotomy with surprising intra-operative findings along with magnetic objects.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestions

Language: en