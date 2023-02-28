|
AlGheryafi ZF, Alnasser FF, Almukhtar FH, Aldajani FA, Al Qassim FH, Al Zakaria ZM, Alshammari SO, Menezes RG. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 67: e102388.
(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38219705
The majority of sharp-force fatalities with stab and/or incised wounds are homicides. However, suicidal sharp-force fatalities with stab and/or incised wounds are also reported. Thus, distinguishing suicidal stab and/or incised wounds from homicidal stab and/or incised wounds is significant from the forensic perspective. This scoping review primarily summarizes the existing research findings on the differentiation of suicide from homicide in sharp-force fatalities with stab and/or incised wounds. The literature was systematically searched on February 28, 2023, using the PubMed database. A search string formed by a combination of keywords related to suicide, homicide, and stab and incised wounds yielded 23 records. After applying the eligibility criteria, six records/studies met the inclusion criteria and were included in the present scoping review.
Language: en
Autopsy; Manner of death; Forensic pathology; Light sharp-edged weapon; Sharp-force injury