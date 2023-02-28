Abstract

The majority of sharp-force fatalities with stab and/or incised wounds are homicides. However, suicidal sharp-force fatalities with stab and/or incised wounds are also reported. Thus, distinguishing suicidal stab and/or incised wounds from homicidal stab and/or incised wounds is significant from the forensic perspective. This scoping review primarily summarizes the existing research findings on the differentiation of suicide from homicide in sharp-force fatalities with stab and/or incised wounds. The literature was systematically searched on February 28, 2023, using the PubMed database. A search string formed by a combination of keywords related to suicide, homicide, and stab and incised wounds yielded 23 records. After applying the eligibility criteria, six records/studies met the inclusion criteria and were included in the present scoping review.



RESULTS showed that the predictive strength of various parameters, either individually or collectively, in diagnosing the manner of sharp-force fatality as suicide or homicide is not always hundred percent accurate. Some of the important predictors of the homicidal manner of death in sharp-force fatalities include clothing damage, presence of defense injuries, presence of injuries caused by another type of violence other than sharp-force, vertically oriented chest stabs, and sharp-force injuries in the head and back anatomical sites. Some of the important predictors of the suicidal manner of death in sharp-force fatalities include the presence of tentative injuries, sharp-force injuries to the wrist, and the presence of a suicide note.

