Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Multiple Sclerosis, it has been demonstrated that balance is related to performances in walking tasks at different levels of complexity. However, it is unknown how the different sensory systems involved in balance control contribute to walking. This observational study investigates the associations between somatosensory, vestibular, and visual systems and measures of self-reported walking and walking capacity at different complexity levels (i.e. low, medium, and high).



METHODS: People with MS with EDSS<6 were assessed through the Sensory Organization Test (SOT), 12-Item MS Walking Scale (MSWS-12), Timed 25-Foot Walk (T25FW), Timed Up-and-Go Test (TUG), and Six-Spot-Step-Test (SSST). T25FW, TUG and SSST are measures of low, medium and high walking capacity, respectively.



RESULTS: Forty-five PwMS were enrolled (EDSS: 3.4 ± 1.3). Capacity/ability walking measures were moderate-to-highly significantly associated (p < 0.01). Balance measures from SOT showed significant correlation (p < 0.05) between vestibular system and all the walking measures; between visual system and T25FW, SSST and MSWS-12; between the degree to which the patient relies on the visual system to maintain balance with conflicting visual surroundings information (VIS PREF) and T25FW and TUG. In the multivariate analyses, only VIS PREF significantly correlated (p < 0.05) with T25FW (std. Beta=0.42) and TUG (std. Beta=0.38).



CONCLUSIONS: Vestibular and visual systems are associated with walking capacity. However, tasks with higher complexity levels require more visual attention towards ground obstacles, as often seen in real-life activities, whereas simpler walking tasks seem to require visual attention towards the surroundings.

Language: en