Citation
Tacchino A, Skjerbæk AG, Podda J, Prada V, Monti Bragadin M, Bergamaschi V, Susini A, Hvid LG, Pedullà L, Brichetto G. Mult. Scler. Relat. Disord. 2024; 83: e105440.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38219298
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In Multiple Sclerosis, it has been demonstrated that balance is related to performances in walking tasks at different levels of complexity. However, it is unknown how the different sensory systems involved in balance control contribute to walking. This observational study investigates the associations between somatosensory, vestibular, and visual systems and measures of self-reported walking and walking capacity at different complexity levels (i.e. low, medium, and high).
Language: en
Keywords
Walking; Balance; Six spot step test; Somatosensory system; Vestibular system; Visual system