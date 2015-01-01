Abstract

This study examined the association between insurance type and suicidal ideation and attempts among adults in the United States, incorporating a comparative analysis of the pre- and post-Affordable Care Act (ACA) periods. We used a nationally representative, cross-sectional, population-based survey of individuals aged 18 years and older from the 2010-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The higher rates of suicidal ideation and attempts among Medicaid and uninsured groups compared with those with private insurance. After implementation of the ACA policy, the difference-in-differences analysis showed a significantly reduced risk of suicide in the Medicare group compared with the privately insured group, with no significant differences observed in the other groups. These findings highlight the importance of improving access to mental health services, particularly for those with lower levels of insurance coverage, such as Medicaid and Medicare.

