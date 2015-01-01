SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cho S, Lee K. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 333: e115714.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2024.115714

PMID

38219348

Abstract

This study examined the association between insurance type and suicidal ideation and attempts among adults in the United States, incorporating a comparative analysis of the pre- and post-Affordable Care Act (ACA) periods. We used a nationally representative, cross-sectional, population-based survey of individuals aged 18 years and older from the 2010-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The higher rates of suicidal ideation and attempts among Medicaid and uninsured groups compared with those with private insurance. After implementation of the ACA policy, the difference-in-differences analysis showed a significantly reduced risk of suicide in the Medicare group compared with the privately insured group, with no significant differences observed in the other groups. These findings highlight the importance of improving access to mental health services, particularly for those with lower levels of insurance coverage, such as Medicaid and Medicare.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Medicare; Affordable Care Act; Insurance; Medicaid

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print