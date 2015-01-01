Abstract

Bungarus fasciatus also referred to as the Banded krait is a snake which possesses venom and belongs to the Elapidae family. It is widely distributed across the Indian subcontinent and South East Asian countries and is responsible for numerous snakebites in the population. B. fasciatus possesses a neurotoxic venom and envenomation by the snake results in significant morbidity and occasional morbidity in the victim if not treated appropriately. In this study, the efficacy of Indian polyvalent antivenom (Premium Serums polyvalent antivenom) was evaluated against the venom of B. fasciatus from Guwahati, Assam (India) employing the Third-generation antivenomics technique followed by identification of venom proteins from three poorly immunodepleted peaks (P5, P6 and P7) using LC-MS/MS analysis. Seven proteins were identified from the three peaks and all these venom proteins belonged to the phospholipase A(2) (PLA(2)) superfamily. The identified PLA(2) proteins were corroborated by the in vitro enzymatic activities (PLA(2) and Anticoagulant activity) exhibited by the three peaks and previous reports of pathological manifestation in the envenomated victims. Neutralization of enzymatic activities by Premium Serums polyvalent antivenom was also assessed in vitro for crude venom, P5, P6 and P7 which revealed moderate to poor inhibition. Inclusion of venom proteins/peptides which are non-immunodepleted or poorly immunodepleted into the immunization mixture of venom used for antivenom production may help in enhancing the efficacy of the polyvalent antivenom.

