|
Citation
|
Lyon C, Vanlaar W, Robertson RD. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 100: 13-21.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most disruptive events in recent history, which resulted in the widespread implementation of unprecedented public health measures (Polisena et al., 2021, De Vos, 2020). The implications of these lockdowns on road safety are not yet fully understood, however, available data have consistently revealed increases in risky driving behaviors despite reductions in traffic volumes (Thomas et al., 2020, Wagner et al., 2020). The objective of the present study was to compare self-reported data on travel modes and risky driving behaviors (speeding, distracted driving, drinking and driving, drugged driving, fatigued driving, and seatbelt use) before and during the pandemic in Canada. Data were collected using the Road Safety Monitor (RSM), an annual online public opinion survey investigating key road safety issues administered to a representative sample of road users. Respondents were asked about the frequency of travel using various modes, use of impairing substances, and frequency of engaging in risky driving during the pandemic, as compared to before the pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Distracted driving; Drink driving; Driving behavior; Drug driving; Fatigued driving; Mode choice; Seatbelt use; Speeding; Survey