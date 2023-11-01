Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most disruptive events in recent history, which resulted in the widespread implementation of unprecedented public health measures (Polisena et al., 2021, De Vos, 2020). The implications of these lockdowns on road safety are not yet fully understood, however, available data have consistently revealed increases in risky driving behaviors despite reductions in traffic volumes (Thomas et al., 2020, Wagner et al., 2020). The objective of the present study was to compare self-reported data on travel modes and risky driving behaviors (speeding, distracted driving, drinking and driving, drugged driving, fatigued driving, and seatbelt use) before and during the pandemic in Canada. Data were collected using the Road Safety Monitor (RSM), an annual online public opinion survey investigating key road safety issues administered to a representative sample of road users. Respondents were asked about the frequency of travel using various modes, use of impairing substances, and frequency of engaging in risky driving during the pandemic, as compared to before the pandemic.



RESULTS showed increases in personal vehicle and pedestrian travel, with large declines in public transit use during the pandemic. A significant proportion of respondents reported drinking more alcohol during the pandemic (14.9%) or using more THC-containing cannabis (12.2%). With respect to risky driving behaviors, the results indicated the majority of respondents reported no change in their behavior, and most positively, a small proportion said they less often engaged in risky driving behaviors. However, notable proportions did engage in risky driving behaviors more often during the pandemic as compared to before it. The behaviors mainly reported as occurring with higher frequency during the pandemic were driving when likely over the limit for alcohol (6.6% of respondents) and driving within two hours of using drugs (5.2% of respondents). Logistic regression results showed respondents with preferred pronouns of she/her had lower odds of reporting they were more likely to engage in these risky driving behaviors. Age also had a significant effect, as increasing age was associated with lower odds of reporting that these risky driving behaviors were more likely during the pandemic. Overall, the current findings suggested a small proportion of drivers reported being more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors. However, given the large number of licensed drivers, even small percentages are concerning. The findings have important implications for transportation and public health policies and can inform strategies to reduce road risks during future lockdowns.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

