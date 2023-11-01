Abstract

In conditionally automated driving (SAE level 3), drivers may take their eyes off the road but will still need to be ready to take control and will, therefore, benefit from information on automation. This study aims to investigate the effectiveness of automation manoeuvre information provided through spatial sound, traditional notification sound (beep), and a visual interface. Spatial sounds were designed differentiating four distinct driving manoeuvres: overtaking a leading car, slowing down, turning right, and passing a roundabout. The notification sound consisted of one beep being identical for all manoeuvres. The visual interface showed the automation mode with an image and manoeuvre information with text and images. The impact of these interfaces on trust, workload, acceptance, situation awareness, and sense of control was evaluated with questionnaires and visual attention was evaluated with eye tracking while participants engaged in a visual-motor secondary task in a driving simulator. The results indicate that, with all interfaces tested, manoeuvre information enhances trust, acceptance, situation awareness, and sense of control, without significantly affecting the overall workload. These benefits were more profound, adding auditory information and differed marginally between the traditional notification and the spatial sound, as the effectiveness of the different auditory interface types varied depending on the specific manoeuvre.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of designing user interfaces for automation manoeuvre information using auditory cues to improve the user experience in automated driving.

Language: en