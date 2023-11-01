|
Zou F, Ogle J, Jin W, Gerard P, Petty D, Robb A. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 100: 84-100.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
One of the main challenges autonomous vehicles (AVs) will face is interacting with pedestrians, especially at unmarked midblock locations where the right-of-way is unspecified. This study investigates pedestrians' crossing behavior given different roadway centerline features (i.e., undivided, two-way left-turn lane, and median) and various AV operational schemes portrayed to pedestrians through on-vehicle signals (i.e., no signal, yellow negotiating indication, and yellow/blue negotiating/no-yield indications). This study employs virtual reality (VR) to simulate an urban unmarked midblock environment where pedestrians interact with AVs as they cross a four-lane arterial roadway.
Language: en
Autonomous vehicles; Midblock crossing; Multilane road; Pedestrian behavior; Virtual reality