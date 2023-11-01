Abstract

The main goal of this study was to investigate the impact of four dimensions of technological readiness on the adoption of autonomous vehicles (AVs): Discomfort, insecurity, optimism, and innovativeness. This study confirmed that reasons for (against) adoption of technology are also important determinants of the intention to use AVs with the moderating effect of social influence on technological readiness and reasons for (against) adoption AVs are also investigated. Thus, this research adds to the existing literature on AVs adoption by establishing the important roles of consumers' technological readiness and social influence through their behavioral reasoning processes. For business practitioners and marketers, the findings provide guidelines for developing marketing strategies that fit an individual customers' level of adoption.

Language: en