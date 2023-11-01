Abstract

An unexpected outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic were the dramatic travel behaviour changes experienced in cities worldwide, which, could result in more sustainable transport systems. Consequently, there is a need for longer-term post-pandemic travel behaviour change research. This study aimed to investigate city-level travel behaviour changes during and post-pandemic. To our knowledge, this is the first qualitative study exploring the permanency of COVID-19 travel behaviour changes. This study involved a literature review of 41 studies and in-depth interviews with 19 transport stakeholders in metropolitan Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne is a valuable study area, given that it was the most locked-down city globally. Overall, the results of this study suggest that post-pandemic travel behaviour will be different to pre-pandemic, with working from home (WFH) an integral influence on travel behaviour. In addition, several overarching travel behaviour changes were identified: WFH significantly increased during the pandemic and is anticipated to continue post-pandemic. Both public transport and private motor vehicle (PMV) trips decreased during lockdowns; while PMV rebounded quickly, public transport remained low, and a long recovery is expected. Active transport (cycling and walking) increased during the pandemic and appear likely to endure. Finally, while shared travel modes have received less attention, modal variance is expected in the future. This study has made several key contributions. It consolidated our understanding of the wide range of urban travel behaviour changes experienced during and anticipated post-COVID-19. Secondly, it synthesised current knowledge of recent post-COVID-19 travel behaviour change research. Thirdly, this study demonstrated that complementary qualitative studies strengthen transport research by unearthing new insight into the reasons underpinning travel behaviours, which could be vital for developing solutions. Furthermore, this study identified critical future research topics. Given that most countries are learning to live with the virus, it is an opportune time to investigate whether these intended travel behaviours have endured.

Language: en