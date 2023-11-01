|
Deniel J, Schnebelen D, Reynaud E, Ouimet MC, Navarro J. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 100: 181-196.
In the context of progressive automation of the driving activity, an alternation of automated driving phases and manual driving phases is becoming a reality. The problem of regaining manual control of the vehicle after a period of automated control (i.e., take-over) is critical, particularly concerning visual exploration during the transition phase. A driving simulator experiment was designed to investigate the impact of the level of agentivity manipulated by different levels of motor engagement on gaze parameters during the different temporal stages of a non-critical take-over situation (i.e., overtaking collision zone). The level of motor engagement decreased according to the increase in the level of automation; eye tracking data were collected, and gaze distribution over functional areas of interest was analysed across several periods of interest.
Driving automation; Eye tracking; Level of agentivity; Motor engagement; Take-over