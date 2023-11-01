|
Citation
Li S, Zhang Y, Blythe P, Edwards S, Ji Y. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 100: 211-230.
The Level 4 Automated Vehicles (L4 AV) potentially deliver social, economic, safety and environmental benefits. A key feature for the L4 AV is the failsafe mechanism which ensures the safety of the vehicle without human driver input when reaching system limitations. An important solution for the failsafe is the 5G-enabled teleoperation system controlled by a remote driver. However, understanding end-users' perception, needs and requirements towards the L4 AV is a significant under-researched area. To fill the research gap, this study conducted semi-structured interviews with 29 potential end-users to qualitatively explore the new driver-automation-remote driver interaction in the L4 AV.
Language: en
Connected and Automated Vehicles; Human-machine interaction; Level 4 automated vehicles; Qualitative research; Remote driving; Semi-Structured Interview; Teleoperation