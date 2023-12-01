Abstract

This study aims to find the influences of safety knowledge on food delivery riders' aberrant riding behaviors and to discover the involvement of safety attitudes and risk perceptions in the influence process. The popularity of e-bikes and the development of the food delivery industry have jointly contributed to the growth of the population of food delivery riders, and the aberrant riding behavior of food delivery riders has become a social issue. In this study, the relationship between safety knowledge level and different aberrant riding behaviors was investigated along with the mediation effects of safety attitudes and risk perceptions. In total, 435 questionnaires were collected in a small city in China. Three factors of aberrant riding behaviors and five other factors were obtained through factor analysis, and the path coefficients between the factors were analyzed through structural equation modeling. Food delivery riders' high self-evaluation of their safety knowledge was found to be significantly associated with their fewer aberrant riding behaviors, which were mediated by their higher risk severity perceptions and better attitudes toward laws, with general violations of traffic rules being the most strongly associated. In addition, particular findings were found on food delivery riders' risk perception of possibility and influence paths to their distraction and mistakes. These results encourage the mitigation of aberrant riding behaviors among delivery riders through road safety education. They also provide theoretical support for road safety administrators and delivery platform companies to initiate driver safety training.

Language: en