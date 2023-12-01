Abstract

Narrow passage interactions have received increased attention from academics seeking to create behavioural models of the interaction and those looking to define how autonomous vehicles (AVs) should interact with their human counterparts in a composite road system. Despite this increased attention, many factors remain unexplored in the narrow passage literature, with the literature also encompassing few driving culture contexts. To this end, this study employs an explorative survey to identify additional factors that affect driver decision-making during narrow passage interactions, as well as driver perceptions of different communications in a UK context. The study's 243 participants were presented with a range of different narrow passage scenarios and asked to indicate how likely they were to give way/yield to a vehicle approaching the narrow passage from the opposite direction. In addition, they also completed the Multidimensional Driving Style Inventory to identify their driving styles and asked to identify which signals they look for from their interaction partner during narrow passage interactions, as well as the meaning of those signals. The results of the study show that situational characteristics such as the vehicle type being interacted with, being in a rush and being followed by vehicles alter the likelihood of drivers giving way at narrow passages, whilst a person's driving style can also indicate how likely someone is to give way to another vehicle. These results highlight the factors that are considered by drivers, increasing our understanding of the factors that need to be incorporated in driver behaviour models and in AV development.

Language: en