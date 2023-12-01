Abstract

Perceptions of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) were explored in two semi-structured face-to-face focus group studies of 42 older drivers (aged 65 years and older) with and without age-related declines. Study 1 explored perceptions regarding ADAS, focusing on visual, auditory, physical, and cognitive factors. Study 2 extended this by additionally exploring perceptions following exposure to videos and stationary vehicle demonstrations of an ADAS. Participants had a range of visual, hearing, memory, and health characteristics which impacted on their daily life. In both studies, some participants had insights regarding various ADAS technologies prior to the study, but many were unfamiliar with these systems. Nevertheless, overall, participants reported that ADAS would assist them to drive as they age and increase their mobility and independence. There were comments regarding the benefits of warning alerts, although the potential for them to be distracting was also highlighted. Participants with vision impairment preferred audio alerts and participants with hearing impairment preferred visual display alerts.



FINDINGS highlighted the potential for ADAS to assist those with age-related declines and the need to increase the flexibility of warning system alerts to suit the varying requirements of older drivers, as well as to reduce the complexity of vehicle interfaces. Collectively, these strategies would maximize the benefits of these vehicles to increase the mobility, independence, and quality of life of older drivers with and without age-related declines.

