Abstract

Migration to electric motorcycles is urgent to reduce air pollution and prevent climate change. However, the adoption rate of electric motorcycles in Indonesia remains very low compared to the number of conventional motorcycles. This study aims to explore the determinants affecting the purchase intention of electric motorcycles. Because every country has a different culture, the key contribution of our research is developing a model to investigate the purchase intention by integrating national culture into the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT). This study also investigates the direct and indirect effects of national cultural constructs such as power distance, uncertainty avoidance, collectivism, masculinity, and long-term orientation on purchase intention. This study used a survey and a non-probability method, especially convenience sampling, and obtained 936 valid responses. This study used the confirmatory factor analysis to analyze the construct validity and reliability and the partial least square-structural equation model to test its hypotheses. The results showed that the model could explain 63.6% of the variance in the purchase intention of electric motorcycles. Performance expectancy, effort expectancy, social influence, facilitating conditions, power distance, and long-term orientation significantly affected purchase intention, while uncertainty avoidance, collectivism, and masculinity were insignificant. Performance expectancy, effort expectancy, and social influence were found to mediate the relationship between national culture and the purchase intention of electric motorcycles. The study provides better suggestions to manufacturers and the Government to make more efficient planning and policies by considering the factors influencing purchase intentions.

