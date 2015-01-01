Abstract

BACKGROUND: The challenge of substance use among youth continues to be a highly concerning public health issue across the globe. The notion that parenting lifestyles and family-based intervention can help in the prevention of adolescent substance use have received robust attention from policy makers, researchers' clinicians and general public, nonetheless, there is scarcity of high quality evidence to support these concepts.



OBJECTIVE: To review available literature which assessed the effects of parenting styles and family-based interventions on the prevention of adolescent substance use.



METHODS: A scoping review of literature to identify studies published in English between 2012 and 2022 was conducted searching Scopus, MEDLINE, PsychInfo, and CINAHL databases focused on effects of parenting styles and family-based interventions in the prevention of adolescent substance use.Keywords of family-based intervention strategies and possible outcomes of parenting styles on youth substance use were coded from the results, discussion, or conclusion. Strategies were inductively categorized into themes according to the focus of the strategy.



RESULTS: A total of 47 studies, published between 2012 and 2022 in English language included. Narrative synthesis illustrated that parental involvement, restriction of mature-rated content, parental monitoring, authoritative parenting styles, and parental support and knowledge can help in the prevention of adolescent substance use. On the contrary, poor parent-child bonding, overprotection, permissive parenting, parental frustrations, authoritarian and harsh parenting styles promoted adolescent substance use disorders. Proximal risk factors like peer influence, previous use of other substances, and risky behaviours had more effect than just parenting styles. Culturally tailored family-based intervention strategies such as "Preventive Parenting", "Parent Training", and "Parent Involvement", with focus on "Technology Assisted Intervention", particularly "SMART "(Substance Misuse among Adolescents in Residential Treatment) are found as effective family-based intervention strategies to mitigate substance use in youth.



CONCLUSION: Culturally tailored family-based behavioural strategies psychosocial intervention strategies can be considered of the most effective strategies to prevent substance use disorders in youth.

Language: en