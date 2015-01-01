|
Citation
|
Pandit K, Rawal A, Maskey HMS, Nepal G. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2024; 86(1): 392-400.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38222724
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Snakebites, a major health concern in developing countries, affect rural farming communities. Venom, primarily neurotoxin, injected during a snake bite disrupts the nervous system, causing symptoms like muscle weakness, paralysis, altered sensation, and coordination issues. This review focuses on evaluating neurological and neuro-ophthalmological manifestations associated with snakebites.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
neuro-ophthalmological manifestations; neurological manifestations; snake bite management; snake bites