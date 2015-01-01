SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pandit K, Rawal A, Maskey HMS, Nepal G. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2024; 86(1): 392-400.

(Copyright © 2024, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1097/MS9.0000000000001523

38222724

PMC10783398

OBJECTIVE: Snakebites, a major health concern in developing countries, affect rural farming communities. Venom, primarily neurotoxin, injected during a snake bite disrupts the nervous system, causing symptoms like muscle weakness, paralysis, altered sensation, and coordination issues. This review focuses on evaluating neurological and neuro-ophthalmological manifestations associated with snakebites.

METHODS: A database search was conducted in EMBASE and PubMed for studies published from 2000 to 2023. The investigation centered on examining neurological and neuro-ophthalmological symptoms and signs, treatment approaches, treatment outcomes, and long-term complications of snake bites.

RESULTS: Neurological and neuro-ophthalmological symptoms were common in both neurotoxic and hemotoxic snake bites, especially in neurotoxic cases. Ptosis was a prevalent manifestation across various snake bites, along with respiratory paralysis, limb weakness, dysphasia, and visual disturbances in some instances. However, most patients improved without residual neurological symptoms after treatment.

CONCLUSIONS: Understanding patterns of neurological manifestations contributes valuable insights for the comprehensive management of snakebite.


Language: en

neuro-ophthalmological manifestations; neurological manifestations; snake bite management; snake bites

All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
