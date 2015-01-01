Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women exposed to armed conflicts and forced migration face significant health-related risks and consequences. Consequently, there is a need to identify and develop effective interventions that provide tailored support for them. The aim of this scoping review was to examine research evaluating support interventions promoting the health and well-being among women with traumatic experiences linked to armed conflict and/or forced migration.



METHODS: A scoping review of empirical studies evaluating non-pharmacologic/non-surgical interventions promoting health and well-being among adult women with traumatic experiences linked to armed, torture, and/or forced migration, identified through systematic searches in February 2022 within five databases (AMED, CINAHL, Cochrane Library, PsycINFO, and PubMed).



METHODological characteristics and results were extracted and analyzed with narrative analysis using tabulations, descriptive statistics, text-based summaries, and thematization.



RESULTS: Assessment of 16 748 records resulted in 13 included reports. The methodological approaches were quantitative (n = 9), qualitative (n = 2), and mixed methods (n = 2), with most reports being feasibility/pilot studies (n = 5) and/or randomized controlled trials (n = 4). The most common recruitment strategy was non-probability sampling (n = 8). Most interventions were conducted in North America (n = 4), Asia (n = 3) or Middle East (n = 3). Thirteen intra-intervention techniques and five categories of components utilized within the interventions were identified, the most common being skill building (n = 12). Ten developed the interventions through theoretical frameworks or manuals/therapy, while five developed interventions through public or stakeholder involvement. Eleven studies evaluated outcomes related to psychological health, disorders, or distress. A large proportion of the investigated outcomes showed post-exposure improvements and improvements when compared with controls. Qualitative findings highlighted improved mental and physical health, empowerment and stigma reduction, and enhanced knowledge.



CONCLUSION: Few studies have developed and evaluated tailored support interventions for this population, containing a range of components and intra-intervention techniques. No clear focus was identified regarding outcome measures, and most studies used non-probability sampling. Few developed interventions through public contribution in collaboration with women. While limited studies show promising effects on women's mental health, more empirical intervention research that closely corresponds to women's needs are needed.

