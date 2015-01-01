CONTACT US: Contact info
Majolo B. Behav. Brain Sci. 2024; 47: e17.
(Copyright © 2024, Cambridge University Press)
38224057
Glowacki discusses how humans regularly face collective action problems that may result in either peaceful or aggressive between-group interactions. Peace and war probably coevolved in humans. Using a gene-culture evolutionary framework is a powerful way to analyse why, when, and how humans have the capacity to build and maintain long-term peaceful interactions between groups and also to wage deadly wars.
Language: en
Humans; *Warfare