Abstract

BACKGROUND: Postpartum depression (PPD) has a huge negative impact on the health of the mother and the family, both physically and mentally. Few postpartum depression studies have been done in Palestine. This study aimed to examine the prevalence and the most probable risk factor of PDD among Palestinian women in the northern West Bank.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study of 380 mothers, ages 18 and 44 years, visiting vaccination clinics with their infants after 7-12 weeks of delivery between 1 May 2022 and 30 June 2022. Postpartum women seeking care at the seven largest primary health care centers of the Ministry of Health in four cities in the Northern West Bank in Palestine were asked to complete a self-administered questionnaire that included the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale and demographic and birth details. A score of 13 or higher was used to indicate PPD risk. Descriptive and analytical analyses were performed using SPSS version 20. The level of significance was set at 5%.



RESULTS: The median age of the participants was 27 years with a range of 26 years. A total of 129 women had an EPDS score of 13 or more, giving a prevalence rate of post-partum depression of 33.9%. The predictors of postpartum depression were stressful life events during pregnancy (p-value 0.003, OR: 2.1, 95% CI [1.27-3.4]), vacuum use during delivery p-values 0.002, OR: 4, 95% CI: [1.64-9.91]), low social support (p-value less than 0.001, OR: 2.5, 95%CI: [1.7-4.2]) and husband's low level of education (p-value less than 0.001, OR: 5.2, 95%CI: [2.7-10]).



CONCLUSION: The study showed a high prevalence of PPD among Palestinian mothers in the northern West Bank. Our study found that PPD risk factors include lack of social support, the husband's low education, and stressful events during pregnancy. This will emphasize the importance of PPD screening and early intervention, especially among vulnerable women.

