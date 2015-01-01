Abstract

Introduction Young children experiencing head trauma are prone to skull fractures. Pediatric skull fractures are distinct from adults as they have a greater capacity to undergo remodeling. The objective of this study was to evaluate whether children with isolated skull fractures without an underlying brain injury and normal neurological exam require a transfer to a tertiary hospital with pediatric neurosurgery service.



METHODS A retrospective chart review was performed to review children under five years old presenting to the emergency department of a non-pediatric trauma center with an isolated skull fracture resulting from head trauma without intracerebral hemorrhage between 2015 and 2021. The inclusion criteria consisted of children who have isolated skull fractures without underlying injuries and normal neurological examination.( )We reviewed these patients' injury characteristics, disposition, and clinical outcomes. The t-test and chi-square were used for evaluating the groups and evaluating the transfer to a dedicated trauma care facility.



RESULTS We identified 26 children who had isolated skull fractures with no underlying brain injury and normal neurological examination. The two most common mechanisms of injury were falls (64%) and motor vehicle collisions (MVC) (11%). The median age of patients was six months old. The location of the skull fractures was as follows: parietal (46%), occipital (19%), temporal (15%), frontal (7.7%), occipital + parietal (7.7%), and parietal + frontal (3.8%). Four fractures were depressed (15%) and the remainder were non-displaced. Eleven children with skull fractures (42%) were transferred to a designated pediatric trauma center and the remaining 58% were hospitalized for observation and monitored at the primary hospital. None of the children with skull fractures required intubation or other advanced interventions.



CONCLUSION In this relatively limited sample, approximately one-third of the children with isolated skull fractures without brain injury were managed successfully in a non-tertiary care center. However, none of them required surgical intervention. Thus, we propose that patients akin to those in this study can be observed at a local hospital without being transferred to a pediatric trauma center.

