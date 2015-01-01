|
Citation
Pardon MK, Dimmock J, Chande R, Kondracki A, Reddick B, Davis A, Athan A, Buoli M, Barkin JL. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2296818.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38224060
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The perinatal period is a time of increased vulnerability for perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs). Emotional trauma is a risk factor for PMAD development and is common among survivors of extreme weather events (EWEs), which are becoming more frequent and intense as the climate crisis progresses. EWE-related stress and anxiety have not been extensively studied in the perinatal population. However, the limited available data suggest a negative impact of EWE exposure on perinatal mental health, warranting further investigation and investment.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Infant; Pregnancy; *Mental Health; *Extreme Weather; Australia/epidemiology; cambio climático; Climate Change; eventos climáticos extremos; madres australianas; Mothers/psychology; Perinatal mental health; extreme weather events; climate change Australian mothers; perinatal mood and anxiety disorders; Salud mental perinatal