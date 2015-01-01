|
Citation
Ramponi G, Gianni F, Karlafti E, Piazza I, Albertoni F, Colombo G, Casazza G, Garegnani A, Casella R, Costantino G. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2023; 10: e1250845.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38223786
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Acute carbon monoxide poisoning (COP) is one of the leading causes of intoxication among patients presenting to the emergency department (ED). COP symptoms are not always specific and may vary from mild to critical. In the last few years, COHb pulse oximeters have been developed and applied to the setting of suspected COP. The aim of this systematic review is to assess the diagnostic accuracy of CO pulse oximetry (SpCO) with carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) levels measured by blood gas analysis, used as a reference standard, in patients with suspected COP.
Language: en
Keywords
carbon monoxide; carbon monoxide poisoning; intoxication; carboxyhemoglobin; diagnostic accuracy; oximetry; pulse oximetry; systematic review & meta-analysis