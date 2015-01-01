Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Acute carbon monoxide poisoning (COP) is one of the leading causes of intoxication among patients presenting to the emergency department (ED). COP symptoms are not always specific and may vary from mild to critical. In the last few years, COHb pulse oximeters have been developed and applied to the setting of suspected COP. The aim of this systematic review is to assess the diagnostic accuracy of CO pulse oximetry (SpCO) with carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) levels measured by blood gas analysis, used as a reference standard, in patients with suspected COP.



METHODS: We developed our search strategy according to the PICOS framework, population, index/intervention, comparison, outcome, and study, considering the diagnostic accuracy of SpCO compared to COHb levels measured by blood gas analysis, used as a reference standard, in patients with suspected COP enrolled in cross-sectional studies in English. The search was performed on MEDLINE/PubMed and EMBASE in February 2022. Quality assessment was performed using the QUADAS-2 methodology. A COHb cutoff of 10% was chosen to test the sensitivity and specificity of the index test. A bivariate model was used to perform the meta-analysis. The protocol was registered on PROSPERO (CRD42022359144).



RESULTS: A total of six studies (1734 patients) were included. The pooled sensitivity of the test was 0.65 (95% CI 0.44-0.81), and the pooled specificity was 0.93 (95% CI 0.83-0.98). The pooled LR+ was 9.4 (95% CI 4.4 to 20.1), and the pooled LR- was 0.38 (95% CI 0.24 to 0.62).



CONCLUSION: Our results show that SpCO cannot be used as a screening tool for COP in the ED due to its low sensitivity. Because of its high LR+, it would be interesting to evaluate, if SpCO could have a role in the prehospital setting as a tool to quickly identify COP patients and prioritize their transport to specialized hospitals on larger samples with a prospective design.

Language: en