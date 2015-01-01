|
Citation
Naved RT, Antu JF, Parvin K, Ziaei S. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1185130.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
38222085
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Despite high levels of physical violence against children (VAC) globally (40-50%), the literature on the determinants of VAC remains inconclusive. Most of the literature on this topic is based on cross-sectional data, and the multi-level nature of the drivers of VAC is widely ignored. This leads to model specification problems and an inability to draw causal inferences. Moreover, despite the higher prevalence of VAC in low-and middle-income countries, studies from high income countries dominate the field. We examined the determinants of physical domestic VAC to address these gaps in the literature.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Male; Infant; Cross-Sectional Studies; gender; *Domestic Violence; *Physical Abuse; Bangladesh/epidemiology; Mother-Child Relations; multi-level analysis; rural Bangladesh; violence against children; violence against mother