Wisner B, Alcántara-Ayala I. Jamba 2023; 15(1): e1491.
(Copyright © 2023, African Centre for Disaster Studies, North-West University)
38223540
Owing to the increasing impact of disasters worldwide, there is a recognised need for putting theory into relevant and effective practice in disaster risk reduction (DRR). Substantial research has been oriented on reducing loss of life, injury, livelihoods and infrastructure disruption. In this paper, we gathered the main insights derived from the reflections of the earlier work of authors or co-authors of frameworks for understanding disaster risk.
accountability; disaster risk frameworks; disaster risk management; disaster risk reduction; effective disaster risk governance; policymaking and practice; responsibility