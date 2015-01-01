Abstract

Owing to the increasing impact of disasters worldwide, there is a recognised need for putting theory into relevant and effective practice in disaster risk reduction (DRR). Substantial research has been oriented on reducing loss of life, injury, livelihoods and infrastructure disruption. In this paper, we gathered the main insights derived from the reflections of the earlier work of authors or co-authors of frameworks for understanding disaster risk.



CONTRIBUTION: The findings add to our understanding of how bridging the gap between science and policymaking to manage disaster risk is shaped. This review showed evidence that disaster risk research and interaction among relevant DRR stakeholders have evolved. The degree of decisions, resource allocations and actions of state and non-state actors are influenced by applying such frameworks. However, limitations on resources in the policy-making spheres may require prioritisation but also new challenges in terms of responsibility, accountability and effective disaster risk governance.

