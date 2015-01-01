|
Citation
|
Malm A. Jamba 2023; 15(1): e1588.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, African Centre for Disaster Studies, North-West University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38223544
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In a historical moment inundated by disasters, understanding and conceptualising the phenomenon is a matter of some importance. No framework for doing so has been more productive than that developed by Wisner and his colleagues. But their so-called 'Progression of Vulnerability' (pressure and release [PAR] model) framework was conceived before the onset of the climate crisis. And that crisis, as the saying goes, changes everything.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
vulnerability; climate breakdown; coastline; dialectics; Marxism