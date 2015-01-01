SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Malm A. Jamba 2023; 15(1): e1588.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, African Centre for Disaster Studies, North-West University)

DOI

10.4102/jamba.v15i1.1588

PMID

38223544

PMCID

PMC10784277

Abstract

In a historical moment inundated by disasters, understanding and conceptualising the phenomenon is a matter of some importance. No framework for doing so has been more productive than that developed by Wisner and his colleagues. But their so-called 'Progression of Vulnerability' (pressure and release [PAR] model) framework was conceived before the onset of the climate crisis. And that crisis, as the saying goes, changes everything.

CONTRIBUTION: What follows is an immanent critique of the framework, with an eye towards shifting some of its parameters in order to account for the process of climate breakdown now multiplying disasters across the globe.


Language: en

Keywords

vulnerability; climate breakdown; coastline; dialectics; Marxism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print