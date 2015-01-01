Abstract

Safeguarding adults at risk of abuse presents complex ethical challenges. By knowing what counts as adult abuse, recognising the signs of adult abuse and appropriately addressing suspected adult abuse, nurses contribute to protecting patients' safety, well-being, autonomy and dignity. This article discusses categories and indicators of adult abuse, relevant legislation and standards, the principles of adult safeguarding and the key elements of a nursing assessment of suspected adult abuse. The author highlights that nurses need to approach safeguarding concerns sensitively and strike a balance between acting to safeguard the person and preserving their right to autonomy. There is a need for ongoing education and training to enhance nurses' understanding of safeguarding practices, legislation, policies and standards.

