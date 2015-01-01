Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Poison is a substance that can hurt or cause dysfunction in the body due to its chemical action. Poisoning related to pesticides used in agriculture is a major public health issue in developing countries. However, there is a limited epidemiological data on poisoning in Ethiopia.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to determine poisoning patterns, clinical outcome, and factors associated with poisoned patients in Northwest Ethiopia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in July 2021 to include data of 1 year period. Data of all poisoned patients were collected using a standardized checklist from the registration book and patient medical records. The association between variables and outcomes was analyzed using a multivariable logistic regression model. A p-value of < 0.05 was considered to declare a statistically significant association.



RESULT: Over one-third of the poisoning cases (35.9%) were seen in the spring, according to a survey of 315 patient medical data. The majority of patients were in the age group of 21-30 years (44.1%). The most common form of poison consumed was organophosphate (OP), which accounts for 61.3% of all visits, and the least common was food poisoning, which accounts for 1.9%. About 82.5% of poisoning cases survived, while the remaining 17.5% were died. Time of arrival to the hospital ≥1 h (adjusted odds ratio (AOR) = 7.02; 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.16, 11.40), lack of oxygen support (AOR = 6.64; 95% CI: 3.56-6.78), and lack of adrenaline/dopamine medication (AOR = 3.57; 95% CI: 1.17-5.78) were all substantially linked with death of poisoned cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Three-fourth of poisoning cases survived, while the remaining one-fourth died. Ingestion of OPs is the most prevalent type of poisoning, and most cases are intentional. Delayed arrival ≥1 h, lack of oxygen support, and adrenaline/dopamine treatment were all linked to death. On-time arrival, oxygen assistance, and adrenaline/dopamine treatment in a healthcare setting are all recommended.

