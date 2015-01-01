|
Pérez Rodríguez S, Layrón Folgado JE, Guillén Botella V, Marco Salvador JH. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38223979
INTRODUCTION: There is a need for longitudinal studies that focus on protective factors against suicide in Spain. We analyzed the estimated prevalence of suicidal ideation in a sample of Spanish university students. Second, we explored the relationship between future suicidal ideation, depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation at T1, and meaning in life and its dimensions of meaning and purpose. Third, we analyzed the mediation role of meaning in life between depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation evaluated with Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA).
suicidal ideation; mediation; depressive symptoms; meaning in life; Spanish university students