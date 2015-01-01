|
Citation
|
Pleysier S, Kilkelly U. Youth Justice 2023; 23(3): 263-268.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, National Association for Youth Justice, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As editors of Youth Justice, we recently welcomed the growing number of manuscripts that we receive and the journal's increasingly wide and diverse reach, with contributions from authors from different geographical and disciplinary backgrounds (Kilkelly and Pleysier, 2023b: 5). More recently, we commended to contributing authors an approach to youth justice that is rights-based, highlighting the importance to youth justice research of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (Kilkelly and Pleysier, 2023a: 139). In this editorial, we build on these approaches to advocate for research that is consistent with the rights of the child (Lundy and McEvoy, 2012) and in particular, research that takes account, in various ways, of the perspectives and experiences of children in conflict with the law.
Language: en