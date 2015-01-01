Abstract

Depression is one of the factors that link to the suicidal behaviors that are the most severe negative consequence exhibited among cybervictims. Besides, depression has been reported to be associated with various long-term psychosocial outcomes. Accordingly, this study used a scoping review method to examine the relationship between cybervictimization and depression among adolescents. Eleven English articles published in or after 2017 at the Scopus database were selected in the review based on the inclusive and exclusive criteria. The findings found that the association between cybervictimization and depression is robust, as the associations were found among cybervictims from different countries, even if different designs and measurements were used. Besides, the findings also suggested that cybervictimization and depression can be a bidirectional rather than a unidirectional relationship. Moreover, the relationships between cybervictimization and depression can be mediated or moderated by some psychological factors. The findings provide information to educators in their planning of strategies to assist cybervictims and to scholars in their building of the theory of cybervictimization.

Language: en