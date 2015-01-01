|
Rehman S, Habib M, Tahir SB. Violence Gend. 2023; 10(4): 193-206.
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
Intimate partner violence (IPV) against men has become a serious and widespread public health issue, but limited research about the occurrence of female-to-male violence is available, as most studies on the subject have focused on female victims only. The study aims to determine the pooled prevalence and predictors of physical, emotional, and sexual violence against men across all recall periods and the potential risk factors of male victimization. Databases of PubMed, PsycINFO, PsycARTICLES, Scopus, Google Scholar, Science Direct, EMBASE, and JSTOR were searched. Data were extracted from studies published in 2010 to 2022. A systematic review and Random effect meta-analyses for the pooled prevalence were performed. Thirty studies with 58,357 participants were included in the final analysis. The pooled prevalence of Physical IPV was 20% (95% CI: 11-28%), Psychological IPV was 44% (95% CI: 30-59%), and Sexual IPV was 7% (95% CI: 3.1-10%) in Victimization for all recall periods, respectively.
Language: en
predictors of men violence; systematic review; the pooled prevalence of men violence victimization; violence against men