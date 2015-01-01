Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a major public health issue for street-based female sex workers (SBFSWs), particularly in low- and middle-income countries like Bangladesh. There is a vast knowledge gap regarding the underlying issue; therefore, the authors aimed to perform this study to contribute to the literature by exploring the prevalence and associated factors of the severity of GBV based on secondary data collected from SBFSWs by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in 2021. In Bangladesh, it was revealed that about 95% of the SBFSWs had experienced GBV of any form. The prevalence of physical and sexual violence was more than 81% and 78% among SBFSWs, respectively. It was worthwhile to note that more than 40% of SBFSWs experienced all forms of GBV.



RESULTS also revealed that age, education, monthly income, marital status, group sex, negotiation for fees, client load, and consistent condom use had a significant effect on the severity of GBV among SBFSWs. Policymakers are recommended to take proper actions considering the magnitude and direction of the effects of the associated factors to reduce the prevalence of GBV among SBFSWs and help to access other jobs, which will contribute to improving several Sustainable Development Goals.

