Abstract

An automated vehicle (AV) needs to translate all human driver capabilities into specific functionalities by using a large number of systems. An AV also depends on external systems which are capable of communicating with it. In the AWARD project, the concept of System of Systems (SoS) is used to denote a set of four interoperable systems belonging to the Automated Ground goods Transport System (AGTS). This paper proposes a new methodology for defining the Functional Requirements (FR) needed for the AGTS setup. This methodology defines FR concerning Operational Design Domain (ODD)- and AGTS-elements. We first provide a study about the most commonly used sensor systems in AVs. Then, we describe the SoS and an example of the ODD definition. Finally, we illustrate how a list of FR is obtained from the relationship between an ODD and the different elements of the SoS.

