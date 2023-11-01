SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nugent MM, Chalkia E, Baldanzini N. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 271-278.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.404

Training and awareness programs are developed in an H2020 Research & Innovation project on safety of road user groups in future automated traffic. With reducing crashes by reducing human error, increasing penetration of AVs is also expected to bring disruptions requiring public education and awareness on new traffic risks, safety technology and behaviours. We combine practices of Knowledge Translation of research with Constructive Alignment in educational design for a flexible framework meeting best practice requirements: knowledge users engaged to benefit from their expertise and networks; results translated as messages tailored to diverse audiences; learning outcomes and strategies are user-centred, evidence-based, targeting higher cognitive functions; iterative evaluation, updates. The framework is proposed to facilitate and enhance planning for uptake and impact of road safety R&I.


automated vehicles; knowledge translation; road safety education; road safety innovation; stakeholder engagement; Vulnerable road users

