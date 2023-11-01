Abstract

One of the main challenges for deploying highly automated driving is the need for a new strategy for verification and validation ensuring a safety and reliability in all traffic scenarios and conditions. In this context, the two projects of the German PEGASUS family VV Methoden and Set Level are focusing on this challenge addressing advanced methods for verification and validation as well as a holistic simulation environment for development and testing of automated driving functions. Within this paper, the overall concept of defining system and test requirements based on a probabilistic FMEA will be presented and discussed in view of applicability and limitations. The discussion will be complemented by outlining the closed-loop simulation approach and demonstration its potential by means of a first XiL test rig for a camera system applying a virtual traffic scenario.

Language: en