Abstract

The European Road Safety Charter (ERSC) is a large platform encouraging civil society to act on road safety. The ERSC objectives are: (1) encourage and support associations, schools, universities, companies and authorities to take action; (2) acknowledge contributions to road safety improvements by civil society; (3) facilitate civil society members in acquiring and sharing knowledge; and (4) facilitate dialogue for the transfer of experiences and practices at all levels in the EU. A community of over 3600 members has been created - companies, associations, research institutes, universities, NGOs, public authorities and schools. The ERSC members are supported by National Relays and a central coordination team. The most visible activity is the annual Excellence in Road Safety Awards, celebrating best practices from across Europe. Over the next years the network will be further expanded.

