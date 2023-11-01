SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vanhove S, Van den Berghe W, Verwee I, Humphris-Bach A. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 72: 557-564.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.11.439

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The European Road Safety Charter (ERSC) is a large platform encouraging civil society to act on road safety. The ERSC objectives are: (1) encourage and support associations, schools, universities, companies and authorities to take action; (2) acknowledge contributions to road safety improvements by civil society; (3) facilitate civil society members in acquiring and sharing knowledge; and (4) facilitate dialogue for the transfer of experiences and practices at all levels in the EU. A community of over 3600 members has been created - companies, associations, research institutes, universities, NGOs, public authorities and schools. The ERSC members are supported by National Relays and a central coordination team. The most visible activity is the annual Excellence in Road Safety Awards, celebrating best practices from across Europe. Over the next years the network will be further expanded.


Language: en

Keywords

citizen participation; civil society; Europe; public support; road safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print