Abstract

Pedestrian safety has become an important concern for urban planners. However, some factors affecting that safety remain unexplored, especially those affecting urban infrastructure and macro-level land-use features. Lisbon and Madrid are cities with similar population densities and activities. This paper compares both cities for accidents involving pedestrians, considering the location of the fatal, severely injured, and slightly injured accidents for 2015-2019 and the main characteristics of the location neighbourhoods. Furthermore, an ad-hoc database linked to the accident location has been built to model the occurrence of accidents involving pedestrians through a negative binomial regression.



RESULTS show that accidents in Lisbon are much more affected by infrastructure variables than in Madrid, where land use macro-level variables have a significant role.

